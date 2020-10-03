AICHAIN (AIT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $32,202.00

AICHAIN (CURRENCY:AIT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One AICHAIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, CoinEgg, Allcoin and Coinsuper. AICHAIN has a market cap of $561,729.73 and approximately $32,202.00 worth of AICHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AICHAIN has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00261763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039020 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00087856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.55 or 0.01522704 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009488 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000259 BTC.

About AICHAIN

AICHAIN is a token. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. AICHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,067,071 tokens. The official website for AICHAIN is www.aichain.me. AICHAIN’s official Twitter account is @AICHAIN1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AICHAIN

AICHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, BCEX, BigONE, FCoin, Coinsuper, Allcoin, CoinEgg, OTCBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AICHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AICHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AICHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

