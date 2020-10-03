AidCoin Trading 2.4% Higher This Week (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. AidCoin has a market cap of $331,675.08 and approximately $2.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. During the last week, AidCoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00263173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00088436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.02 or 0.01525697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00169865 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 44,800,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,800,978 tokens. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

