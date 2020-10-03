Aleph.im Market Cap Tops $5.40 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded up 159.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $641,937.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im token can now be bought for $0.0948 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00263173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00088436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.02 or 0.01525697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00169865 BTC.

Aleph.im Token Profile

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,995,243 tokens. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im.

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

Aleph.im can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

