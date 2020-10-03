American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will announce $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.53. American Electric Power reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%.

American Electric Power stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

