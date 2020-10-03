America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $90.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

CRMT traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.30. 51,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,747. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.13. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $1.35. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 7.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $31,389.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $512,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.9% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,871.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.