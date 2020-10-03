Anoncoin (ANC) Reaches Market Cap of $55,452.85

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 239.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $55,452.85 and $72.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net.

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

Anoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

