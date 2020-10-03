Arqma Price Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $54,641.92 and $131,389.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,553.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.49 or 0.03302059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.74 or 0.02091601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00432916 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.33 or 0.00969618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00594565 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00048700 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010086 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 12,682,526 coins and its circulating supply is 6,637,982 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.