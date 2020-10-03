Arweave 1-Day Volume Tops $4.17 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $4.20 or 0.00039788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $140.18 million and $4.17 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $560.20 or 0.05309738 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009480 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.

