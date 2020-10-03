Aventus (AVT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,185.00

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Aventus has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aventus token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00002625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aventus has a market cap of $1.66 million and $25,185.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.97 or 0.05347284 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009467 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus (CRYPTO:AVT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io.

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

