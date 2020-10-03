Aventus (AVT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23,593.00

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aventus has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $23,593.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aventus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00044179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $576.30 or 0.05468321 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009491 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00058382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033640 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aventus Profile

AVT is a token. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io.

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.