BaaSid (BAAS) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.37 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $66,250.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BaaSid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BaaSid

BaaSid’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info.

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

