Beacon Securities Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Japan Gold (CVE:JG)

Japan Gold (CVE:JG)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Beacon Securities in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

CVE JG opened at C$0.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $61.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30. Japan Gold has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.45.

Japan Gold (CVE:JG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Japan Gold will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Japan Gold

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, focuses on gold and copper exploration activities in Japan. As of October 24, 2018, its property portfolio consisted of approximately 17 projects covering an area of 71,529 hectares with 216 prospecting rights licenses. Japan Gold Corp. has strategic alliance with First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

