Bezant (BZNT) Price Tops $0.0077

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $6.78 million and approximately $374,241.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, Bilaxy and Fatbtc.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00262751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00087977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.43 or 0.01522272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00171468 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,299,993 tokens. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Fatbtc and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

