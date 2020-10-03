BHPCoin Price Tops $0.61 (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00005790 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, BCEX and DigiFinex. BHPCoin has a market cap of $12.33 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00262838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.49 or 0.01520442 BTC.

ZOM (ZOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00518793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000678 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html.

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

BHPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BCEX and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

