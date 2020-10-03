Bitcloud (BTDX) Market Cap Tops $65,763.57

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 27% against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $65,763.57 and $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 202.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 34,620,711 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

