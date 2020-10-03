Blacer Coin (BLCR) Trading 33.4% Lower Over Last Week

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00296773 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00398990 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00017760 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00012999 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008078 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000281 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

