Blockport (BPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Blockport has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00263173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00088436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.02 or 0.01525697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00169865 BTC.

Blockport’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io. Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

