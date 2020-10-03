Blockport (BPT) Price Tops $0.0386 on Exchanges

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Blockport has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, Blockport has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blockport Profile

Blockport launched on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

