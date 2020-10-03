BOMB Price Hits $0.57 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One BOMB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00005364 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. BOMB has a market cap of $518,864.19 and $57,942.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00047663 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,554.76 or 1.00040498 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000712 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00152788 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB's total supply is 917,661 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,873 tokens. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

