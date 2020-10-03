Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Down 10.0% in September

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,806.52.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,710.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Booking has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,799.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,609.43.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $23.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 19.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

