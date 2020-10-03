Brokerages Expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). Neptune Wellness Solutions reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 142.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEPT. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.62. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 117,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 333.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 178,192 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 426,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 31,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

