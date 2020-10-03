BTU Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $339,862.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00003586 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $34.05 million and $339,862.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00044017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $562.05 or 0.05328653 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009483 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00057974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033561 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,377 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol.

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

