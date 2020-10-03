BTU Protocol (BTU) Market Cap Achieves $34.05 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34.05 million and approximately $353,828.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00003584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020380 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00044098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.59 or 0.05472086 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009476 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00058336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033639 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,377 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol.

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.