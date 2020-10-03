Callisto Network Price Tops $0.0006 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 40.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $33,235.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.23 or 0.03302681 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00048644 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000481 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

