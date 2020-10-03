CanYaCoin (CAN) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $210.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CanYaCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Cryptopia, Kucoin and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00044179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $576.30 or 0.05468321 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009491 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00058382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033640 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,991 tokens. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin.

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia, IDAX, Bancor Network and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

