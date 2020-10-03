carVertical 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18,519.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $18,519.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, carVertical has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00263173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00088436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.02 or 0.01525697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00169865 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical was first traded on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com.

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

