carVertical Market Capitalization Reaches $1.55 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. carVertical has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $18,519.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, carVertical has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One carVertical token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00263173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00088436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.02 or 0.01525697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00169865 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.