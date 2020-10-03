carVertical Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One carVertical token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. carVertical has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $16,733.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, carVertical has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00262838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.49 or 0.01520442 BTC.

ZOM (ZOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00518793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000678 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical’s launch date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.