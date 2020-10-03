CCUniverse (UVU) Reaches One Day Volume of $12.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $9,524.10 and $12.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002006 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001455 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000585 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002663 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,550,757 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.