Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Short Interest Down 10.5% in September

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,010,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 15,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

CHNG opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $694.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.82 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CSFB upped their price objective on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

