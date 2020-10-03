Chimpion Price Reaches $0.94 on Top Exchanges (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Chimpion token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00008938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $29.88 million and approximately $548,749.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00262751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00087977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.43 or 0.01522272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00171468 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio.

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

