China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZNH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered China Southern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on China Southern Airlines in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 132.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 115.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 23.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the first quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNH stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.22. 18,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,225. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86. China Southern Airlines has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

