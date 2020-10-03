Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Boenning Scattergood

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Boenning Scattergood in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Citizens Financial Services stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.38. Citizens Financial Services has a 52 week low of $35.64 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 12.38%.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

