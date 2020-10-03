CoinEx Token (CET) Tops One Day Volume of $601,954.00

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One CoinEx Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $601,954.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00264573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00088390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.72 or 0.01521890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00169945 BTC.

CoinEx Token Token Profile

CoinEx Token was first traded on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com.

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

