Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,600 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 457,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLCT. BidaskClub raised shares of Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Collectors Universe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Collectors Universe stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. Collectors Universe has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $471.61 million, a P/E ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Collectors Universe by 1,289.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 41,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Collectors Universe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Collectors Universe by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Collectors Universe by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

