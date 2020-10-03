Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Condor Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.22).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 26.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust by 35.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 67,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,518 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust by 2,169.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 70,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

