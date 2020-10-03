Contrasting Avnet (NYSE:AVT) and India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC)

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) and India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Avnet and India Globalization Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avnet 1 5 1 1 2.25 India Globalization Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avnet presently has a consensus target price of $33.14, indicating a potential upside of 27.62%. Given Avnet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avnet is more favorable than India Globalization Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Avnet and India Globalization Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avnet N/A N/A N/A India Globalization Capital -259.99% -25.02% -23.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avnet and India Globalization Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avnet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A India Globalization Capital $4.07 million 10.93 -$7.32 million N/A N/A

Avnet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than India Globalization Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Avnet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of India Globalization Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Avnet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of India Globalization Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avnet beats India Globalization Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. This segment also offers customer support services, which facilitate customers to evaluate, design-in, and procure electronic components throughout the lifecycle of their technology products and systems. In addition, it provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, systems, and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent embedded and innovative display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. Additionally, this segment offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. It serves various markets, including automotive, communications, computer hardware and peripherals, industrial and manufacturing, medical equipment, and defense and aerospace. The Premier Farnell segment distributes electronic components primarily to support design engineers, maintenance and test engineers, makers, and entrepreneurs. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile

India Globalization Capital, Inc. purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts. The company also develops cannabinoid-based products and therapies, such as Hyalolex for the treatment of patients from anxiety, agitation, dementia, depression, and sleep disorder diseases; and Serosapse for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. In addition, it offers offer extraction, distillation, tolling, and white labeling services under the Holi Hemp brand; and hemp crude extracts, hemp isolates, and hemp distillates. The company operates in the United States, India, and Hong Kong. India Globalization Capital, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

