Contrasting Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) & CVF Technologies (NASDAQ:CNVT)

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) and CVF Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNVT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

This table compares Capital Southwest and CVF Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest $62.04 million 4.31 -$22.35 million $1.57 9.17 CVF Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CVF Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capital Southwest.

Risk and Volatility

Capital Southwest has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVF Technologies has a beta of -1.63, suggesting that its share price is 263% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capital Southwest and CVF Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest 0 1 4 0 2.80 CVF Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital Southwest currently has a consensus target price of $19.63, indicating a potential upside of 36.28%. Given Capital Southwest’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Capital Southwest is more favorable than CVF Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.2% of Capital Southwest shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Capital Southwest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of CVF Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Southwest and CVF Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest -32.88% 9.31% 4.64% CVF Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Capital Southwest beats CVF Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing. In lower middle market, the firm typically invests in growth financing, bolt-on acquisitions, new platform acquisitions, refinancing, dividend recapitalizations, sponsor-led buyouts, and management buyouts situations. The investment structures are Unitranche debt, subordinated debt, senior debt, first and second lien debt, and preferred and common equity. The firm makes equity co-investments alongside debt investments, up to 20% of total check and only makes non-control investments. It prefers to invest in Industrial manufacturing and services, value-added distribution, healthcare products and services, business services, specialty chemicals, food and beverage, tech-enabled services and SaaS models. The firm seeks to invest in energy services and products, industrial technologies, and specialty chemicals and products. Within energy services and products, the firm seeks to invest in each segment of the industry, including upstream, midstream and downstream, excluding exploration and production with a focus on differentiated products and services, equipment and tool rental, consumable products, and drilling and completion chemicals. Within industrial technologies, it seeks to invest in automation and process controls, handling and packaging equipment, industrial filtration and fluid handling, measurement, monitoring and testing, professional tools, and sensors and instrumentation. Within and specialty chemicals and products, the firm seeks to invest in businesses that develop and manufacture highly differentiated chemicals and products including adhesives, coatings and sealants, catalysts and absorbents, cosmeceuticals, fine chemicals, flavors and fragrances, performance lubricants, polymers, plastics and composites, chemical dispensing and filtration equipment, professional and industrial trade consumables and tools, engineered solutions for HVAC, plumbing, and electrical installations, specified high performance materials for fire protection and oilfield applications. It may also invest in exceptional opportunities in building products. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. The firm seeks to make investments ranging from $5 to $25 million in securities. It seeks to make equity investments up to $5 million and debt investments between $5 million and $20 million and co-invest in transaction size upto $40 million. It prefers to invest in companies with revenues approaching above $10 million, profitable operations, historical growth rate of at least 15 percent per year. . Within the lower middle market, it seeks to invest in with less than $15 million in EBITDA and also opportunistically invests in the upper middle market, generally defined as companies with EBITDA in excess of $50 million. In addition to making direct investments, the firm allocates capital to syndicated first and second lien term loans in the upper middle market. Criteria for Upper Middle Market Syndicated 1st Lien is EBITDA Size more than $30 million, Closing Leverage greater than 4 times, investment hold size between $5 million and $7 million, investment yield greater than 6.5%. Criteria for Upper Middle Market Syndicated 2nd Lien is EBITDA Size more than $50 million, Closing Leverage greater than 6 times, investment hold size between $5 million and $7 million, investment yield greater than 9%. It prefers to take a majority and minority stake. The firm has the flexibility to hold investments for very long period in its portfolio companies. It may also invest through warrants. The firm prefers to take Board participation in its portfolio companies. Capital Southwest Corporation was founded on April 19, 1961 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About CVF Technologies

CVF Technologies Corporation engages in the investment, development, and management of early stage private companies that operate in the environmental technology sector in the United States and Canada. The company, through its interests in Xylodyne Corporation, develops proprietary technology relating to electric vehicles. CVF Technologies, through its subsidiary, Ecoval Corporation, involves in the development, manufacture, and marketing of organic herbicides, insecticides, and tree recovery systems primarily for the lawn and garden retail/consumer market, and specialty agricultural markets. The company, through its other subsidiary, G.P. Royalty Distribution Corporation, provides products and services to the jewelry industry to enable diamonds and other precious gems to be uniquely identified non-invasively using a patented low power laser imaging system. CVF Technologies was founded in 1989 and is based in Williamsville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.