Contrasting Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) and Aristocrat Group (NYSE:ASCC)

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) and Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carriage Services and Aristocrat Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carriage Services $274.11 million 1.54 $14.53 million $1.20 19.58 Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than Aristocrat Group.

Risk & Volatility

Carriage Services has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aristocrat Group has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Carriage Services shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Carriage Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Carriage Services and Aristocrat Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carriage Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aristocrat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carriage Services currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.66%. Given Carriage Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than Aristocrat Group.

Profitability

This table compares Carriage Services and Aristocrat Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carriage Services 1.83% 10.69% 2.22% Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Carriage Services beats Aristocrat Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services. The Cemetery Operations segment provides products and services, such as interment services; the rights to interment in cemetery sites comprising grave sites, mausoleum crypts, and niches; and related cemetery merchandise, including memorials and vaults. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 182 funeral homes in 29 states; and 29 cemeteries in 11 states. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Aristocrat Group

Aristocrat Group Corp. through its subsidiary, Top Shelf Distributing, LLC, focuses on developing distilled spirits line of business. The company markets and sells RWB Ultra Premium Handcrafted Vodka to retailers in North America. Aristocrat Group Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

