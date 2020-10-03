Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $5.04

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $236.69 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $5.04 or 0.00047670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Coinone, GDAC and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,568.19 or 1.00035577 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000712 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00152791 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 261,593,018 coins and its circulating supply is 203,808,415 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, BitForex, Hotbit and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.