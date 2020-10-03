CoTrader Trading 43.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One CoTrader token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded up 43.2% against the dollar. CoTrader has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $61,456.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CoTrader

CoTrader is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

