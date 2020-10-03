Covesting 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,715.00 (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Covesting token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001725 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Kucoin and HitBTC. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $2,715.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00267489 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00088283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.88 or 0.01522882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00170094 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.