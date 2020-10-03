Cryptaur (CPT) Trading Down 29.6% Over Last Week

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 33.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $6,926.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020380 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00044098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.59 or 0.05472086 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009476 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00058336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033639 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

