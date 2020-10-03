CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,096,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.50% of CTS worth $42,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CTS by 816.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CTS by 212.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CTS by 220.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CTS by 109.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CTS by 97.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.16 million, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.93 million. CTS had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

CTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

