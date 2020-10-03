Dai 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $71.45 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00009558 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex, YoBit and Gatecoin. Dai has a market capitalization of $872.91 million and approximately $71.45 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00268040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00088125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.53 or 0.01521557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00169653 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 866,062,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,588,911 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, DDEX, AirSwap, Ethfinex, YoBit, Radar Relay, OasisDEX, Gatecoin, Bibox, Kyber Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

