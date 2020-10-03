DATA (DTA) Market Capitalization Tops $3.91 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. DATA has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and $131,063.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DATA has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One DATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Bibox and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00262838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.49 or 0.01520442 BTC.

ZOM (ZOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00518793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000678 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Kucoin, Bibox, Huobi, Ethfinex, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

