DATA (DTA) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. DATA has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and $140,288.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Huobi, Bibox and Kucoin. During the last week, DATA has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00263173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00088436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.02 or 0.01525697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00169865 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATA is data.eco.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, DDEX, Huobi, Ethfinex, UEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

