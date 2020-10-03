DecentBet Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $311,602.73 and approximately $739.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020382 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00044172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.09 or 0.05477553 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009475 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00058338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033654 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.