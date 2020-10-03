DEX Price Hits $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. DEX has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $4,979.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEX has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00268040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00088125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.53 or 0.01521557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00169653 BTC.

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr.

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

