Digiwage (WAGE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $14,899.49 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00296711 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00398957 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00018255 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00012997 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008076 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001528 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

